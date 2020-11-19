The Florida Atlantic Owls will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the visiting Massachusetts Minutemen in a non-conference matchup on Friday evening. It will be the final regular-season home game for the Owls (4-1), who are second in the Conference USA East Division. UMass (0-2), playing an independent schedule, has struggled this season and has been outscored 92-10. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Kickoff from FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Florida Atlantic is ranked 30th in the nation in rushing at 209 yards per game, while UMass is 121st at 76.0. The Owls are 32.5-point favorites in the latest UMass vs. Florida Atlantic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50.5. Before making any Florida Atlantic vs. UMass picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Massachusetts vs. FAU:

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Florida Atlantic -32.5

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic over-under: 50.5 points

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic money line: UMass +3000, Florida Atlantic -25000

UMass: Of the 59 student athletes on the roster, 19 are true freshmen and four are redshirt freshmen

FAU: Senior linebacker Leighton McCarthy has seven of the Owls' 19 sacks this season

Why FAU can cover



The Owls have won three in a row and it appears redshirt freshman Javion Posey has wrestled control of the starting quarterback position from junior Nick Tronti. Posey led FAU to a 38-19 win over Florida International last week. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 182 yards and another score. A week earlier, Posey entered the game against Western Kentucky in the fourth quarter and led the Owls on a game-winning scoring drive on nine carries for 60 yards, including an 11-yard TD run.

Junior running back Malcolm Davidson has proven to be another weapon in the Owls' ground attack and leads the team in rushing. He has carried 35 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns, which included a long run of 37 yards. His best game was Oct. 31 in a win over Texas-San Antonio, when he carried 14 times for 115 yards. In two-plus seasons at FAU, Davidson has carried 139 times for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Why UMass can cover

The Minutemen are led by junior running back Ellis Merriweather, who has shown his dependability despite his team's offensive struggles this season. He leads the team with 52 yards rushing, including a long of 12 yards. Last season, he played at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan., and helped it to an 8-3 record. He carried 90 times for 513 yards and six touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Samuel Emilus has powered the team's aerial attack with 10 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the loss at Marshall, Emilus had six receptions for 29 yards and a score. Last season, he played in 12 games with eight starts. He secured 27 receptions for 273 yards and scored twice. In his two-plus seasons with the Minutemen, he has 52 catches for 542 yards and seven TDs.

