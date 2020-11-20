The Massachusetts Minutemen will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in a non-conference matchup in Boca Raton, Fla., on Friday. UMass (0-2) is coming off a 51-10 defeat at Marshall on Nov. 7 and is winless on the road over the past two seasons. FAU (4-1), meanwhile, is 3-0 at home this season and 9-2 on its home field since the start of 2019. The Minutemen are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games.

Kickoff from FAU Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 33-point favorites in the latest UMass vs. Florida Atlantic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Florida Atlantic -33

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic over-under: 50.5 points

UMass vs. Florida Atlantic money line: UMass +2000, Florida Atlantic -10000

UMass: Of the 59 student athletes on the roster, 19 are true freshmen and four are redshirt freshmen

FAU: Senior linebacker Leighton McCarthy has seven of the Owls' 19 sacks this season

Why FAU can cover



The Owls have a solid wide receiving corps, which is led by senior transfer TJ Chase and freshman LaJohntay Wester. Chase leads the team with 13 receptions for 195 yards (15.0 average) and a score. He had four catches for 46 yards in the loss at Marshall. In three-plus seasons at Clemson and FAU, he has a combined 38 receptions for 401 yards (10.6 average) and four touchdowns.

Wester is second on the team with 11 receptions for 58 yards (5.3 average) and one TD, and has seven rushes for 34 yards (4.9 average), including a long of 18 yards. Last week against Florida International, he had a pair of receptions for 16 yards and a score. He had a game-high 105 all-purpose yards at Marshall, including 53 yards on two kick returns, 34 yards on four punt returns, six yards on one carry and three receptions for 12 yards.

Why UMass can cover

Despite their struggles, the Minutemen have a solid linebacking corps, led by senior Mike Ruane. Ruane has a team-high 17 tackles, including seven solo, and has one of the team's two sacks for three yards. In the loss at Marshall, he posted nine tackles, including three solo. In three-plus seasons, Ruane has made 111 tackles, including 47 solo, with one pass breakup and one sack.

Senior Cole McCubrey has registered 14 sacks, including 10 solo. Last season, McCubrey started all 12 games and had 84 tackles, including 46 solo, with one sack, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. In his three-plus seasons with the Minutemen, McCubrey has registered 146 tackles, including 80 solo, with two pass breakups, one sack and two forced fumbles.

