Florida boosts defensive line with former West Virginia graduate transfer Adam Shuler
Shuler had eight tackles for loss last year for the Mountaineers
New Florida coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham were looking for more depth and experience along the defensive line, and they got it Friday morning with the addition of former West Virginia defensive lineman Adam Shuler. The 6-foot-4, 268-pound graduate transfer will be eligible immediately in Gainesville.
Originally from Longwood, Florida, Shuler started 10 games and had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks last year for the Mountaineers.
Shuler adds depth and versatility to a Florida defensive line that returns preseason first-team All-SEC defensive end CeCe Jefferson and veteran Jabari Zuniga. Shuler will bring depth and experience to Gator defensive front that will be installing new 3-4 principles into the scheme under Grantham.
A three-star prospect coming out of Lyman High School in the class of 2015, Shuler had 34 tackles and two tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gators.
Florida opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
