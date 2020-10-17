No. 10 Florida's scheduled home game vs. LSU on Saturday was postponed earlier this week due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches. Now we know who one of those coaches is -- head coach Dan Mullen. The third-year coach of the Gators announced that he tested positive on Saturday afternoon.

"Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week," he wrote on Twitter. "Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild-to-no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I'm continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe."

Florida was forced to postpone this weekend's game when its roster dropped to 50 available scholarship players. The SEC's COVID-19 rules state that teams with fewer than 53 scholarship players can postpone games with no penalty. Players and coaches who test positive must isolate for 10 days and be symptom free for three consecutive days. Players who have been in "high risk" contact with individuals who test positive must sit out for 14 days. "High risk" contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected individual without a face covering for 15 or more minutes.

Florida's game vs. LSU has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 -- one week before the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The SEC also moved Florida's home game vs. Missouri next weekend back one week to Oct. 31 to accommodate its depleted roster.

Mullen joins a growing list of coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Florida State's Mike Norvell, Kansas' Les Miles and Arizona's Kevin Sumlin. Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive on Wednesday, but three negative PCR tests over the next three days deemed that initial result to be a false positive.