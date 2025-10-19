One of the top jobs in college football is open after Florida fired Billy Napier on Sunday, bringing an end to the questions about his future with the program and kickstarting a high-profile coaching search for his replacement.

While Florida will have to wait to make more official in-roads in terms of identifying and interviewing candidates, the internal discussions are ongoing when it comes to sorting through a talented pool of potential coaches. Florida has won three national championships under two different coaches in the last 30 years, but the program has been in an SEC title drought since 2008. After winning eight conference championships in a 17-year span, the sudden absence of additional trophies to the case has resulted in a restless fanbase. Florida can be one of the best jobs in the country, but it has gone through four different coaches looking to reclaim that glory enjoyed during the 1990s and late-2000s.

With some help from our CBS Sports college football insiders, we've accumulated a list of potential names for the Florida search. The names listed do not necessarily represent interest from the coach in question, though each of these coaches should expect to receive some attention for their potential candidacy.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss coach

Under Kiffin's leadership, Ole Miss is currently enjoying one of the more successful runs in program history. The Rebels have won 10+ games in three of the last four seasons, and Kiffin continues to show an ability to adapt to the changing environment of college football. Gauging actual interest -- on either side -- will come with time, but Kiffin's got the chops, the track record and SEC experience to be a perfectly sensible hire for the Gators.

James Franklin, former Penn State coach

The midseason dismissal of Franklin has brought about an immediate market for his future employment, because when it comes to qualified candidates, few have the track record to match the former Nittany Lions coach. Franklin has a 128-60 record as a head coach, including a 24-15 showing during his time in the SEC with Vanderbilt where he guided the Commodores to three bowl appearances in three seasons. If Franklin wants to get right back into coaching for 2026, he should have his pick of the best jobs available, and Florida certainly fits that criteria.

Jedd Fisch, Washington coach

Personal ties become a big player here as Fisch is not only a Florida alum but worked as a grad assistant for Steve Spurrier. His head-coaching record is relatively limited compared to his lengthy resume as an assistant in college and the NFL, but after turning around Arizona from a one-win team to a 10-win team in just three seasons, there's a lot of buzz about his current outlook as a coach who can not only lead an offense but command a locker room.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri coach

After back-to-back 10-win seasons and a strong start to 2025, Drinkwitz clearly has Missouri running hot. His candidacy is heavily dependent on interest; he's currently well-compensated by Missouri and has spent 13 seasons of his two-decade coaching career between Missouri and Arkansas. Still, Drinkwitz could see the potential of returning Florida to glory while the Gators could see in him a coach who has found 10-win success without the geographical advantages of being in Sunshine State.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame coach

Though currently at one of the best jobs in the sport, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is going to be a "make him say no" candidate for any top job in this 2025-26 coaching carousel cycle. The 39-year-old Freeman is one of the rising stars in the industry, showcasing his ability to not only maintain but improve on his predecessor's success with 33 wins in his first three full seasons and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship last year.

Rhett Lashlee, SMU coach

Stepping up in competition shouldn't be a deterrent for Lashlee, because this is a coach who had SMU going 8-0 in conference play during the program's last year in the American and then followed it up with an 8-0 conference record in Year 1 of ACC membership. In guiding SMU to the College Football Playoff, Lashlee proved that he's one of the top coaches around, and his history of potent offenses provides a nice selling point when it comes to keeping the best young talent on the roster. This is another name that could get interesting as SMU has the resources to participate in a bidding war but could still be fighting the perception battle with a modern SEC blue blood.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech coach

Though he has less than four full seasons of experience as a head coach, Key has successfully instilled his brand of football in how the Yellow Jackets play on the field. Key's Georgia Tech teams are physical at the line of scrimmage and fearless against top competition, going 7-1 against ranked ACC foes since he took over as coach. He was also an offensive line coach at Alabama for the 2017 national title season and two conference championships, so life in the SEC wouldn't be anything new for Key.

