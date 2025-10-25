Florida's search for a new coach is under way following the firing of Billy Napier amid the Gators' 3-4 start this season. Program great Tim Tebow spoke about the move ahead of college football's Week 9 games, saying the need to hire an elite coach was paramount toward future success.

"You've got to find someone that can galvanize the [fans] and bring Gator Nation back to where they want to go and back to where they've been," Tebow said Saturday on "SportsCenter," via On3. "I also think it's really important to understand that they're not that far away. This is a Florida team that has a really good defense and a very talented offense. This cupboard is not bare, but you have to find someone that can really, galvanize, and also keep these players in a time where it's so easy to leave and transfer -- and they have an opportunity to do that."

Tebow, who dismissed himself as a possible candidate after Robert Griffin III floated his name for the vacancy this week, said recruiting is top priority with Florida's next hire.

Napier was considered an ace in that department along with offensive acumen, but only one of those strengths showed up during his tenure.

"You need to find the next right coach that can inspire Gator Nation, keep these players and then bring in some more of them, because this is a team that is very talented, offense, defense, special teams," Tebow said. "They're not that far away, but they're going to need to find the next great leader. They're going to find that person soon."

One of the early favorites to get the job is Lane Kiffin, whose name has been floated for the position for years given his penchant for offensive success and game day bravado. He's Steve Spurrier-lite and even wears a visor because of the "Head Ball Coach" of Florida lore.

However, Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said this week the university would "love" to sign Kiffin to a Curt Cignetti-like extension before "silly season" starts. Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team ahead of Saturday's game at Oklahoma to address the situation with his players -- which is a product of success, he said.

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is another coach reportedly in Florida's crosshairs. The sixth-year coach has managed consecutive top-25 finishes and has won 13 of his last 19 matchups against SEC competition despite not having a top-half roster by league recruiting standards.

Drinkwitz's value as a talent developer and someone who finds gems in the transfer portal is obvious. Poaching him away from Missouri would likely take a sizable offer.