Florida landed a headliner in the 2027 recruiting cycle on Wednesday with a commitment from Maxwell Hiller, the No. 4 overall player and top-ranked offensive lineman in the class. A native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Hiller is the first five-star recruit of Jon Sumrall's tenure and chose the Gators over Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan and others.

At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Hiller projects as an immediate-impact player for Florida on the interior of Phil Trautwein's revamped offensive line. Trautwein coached the offensive line at Penn State for the past six seasons and saw seven players selected in the NFL Draft.

"The comfortability, relationships and the development piece there. Coach (Rusty) Whitt, the strength coach, coach (Phil) Trautwein, I just like how they do things," Hiller told 247Sports. "They put guys to the next level and they develop guys, and that's what I'm looking for."

If Hiller signs with the Gators, he would be the fifth-highest-rated recruit in program history, according to the 247Sports Composite, just ahead of former multi-year starter D.J. Humphries at offensive tackle. Humphries earned Freshman All-America honors in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl following the 2021 NFL season.

Since reaching the SEC Championship Game in 2020, Florida has posted a losing record in four of the past five seasons, with recruiting success not translating to on-field results under the previous regime.

Hiller comes from a talent-rich family. His younger brother, Colton Hiller is the No. 3 overall player in the 2028 basketball recruiting cycle as a 6-6, 210-pound forward.

Florida's new-look offensive line

The Gators signed five freshman offensive linemen and added four transfers in the 2026 cycle, including a pair of expected immediate starters -- Georgia Tech's Harrison Moore (center) and Penn State's TJ Shanahan (guard) -- along with Eagan Boyer (left tackle).

Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner saw Moore first-hand at Georgia Tech last season, while Trautwein previously coached Shanahan and Boyer at Penn State.

Hiller gives Florida a cornerstone piece for its 2027 class.

"I've known Trautwein since like eighth grade. He offered me in eighth grade when he was up at Penn State," Hiller said during his interview with 247Sports. "I like Coach Traut like more than a coach, he's my guy. I can talk to Traut about anything I need, and he'll deliver with me, and I know he will."

One of Sumrall's first priorities will be improving Florida's play at the line of scrimmage. The Gators struggled offensively last season amid inconsistent quarterback play and an underperforming offensive line. Florida ranked 102nd nationally and near the bottom of the SEC in total offense at 341.3 yards per game.

Hiller is the type of player who could help change that dynamic.

"Our o-line has to play with a demeanor that's nasty and that is a force to be reckoned with, and that'll happen," Sumrall said in December.