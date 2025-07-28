Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson will not face prosecution following his May 2 arrest, court records show. Following a traffic stop, police took Johnson into custody on four counts, including two felonies, but the Florida State Attorney's Office elected not to file charges, likely paving the way for the third-year Gator to play this season. Florida coach Billy Napier said in May that Johnson remained with the team and that the school would "let things take their course" and handle internal disciplinary measures.

Johnson initially faced four charges: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (second-degree felony), possession of synthetic marijuana (third-degree felony) and two misdemeanors -- one for cannabis possession under 20 grams and another for resisting an officer without violence.

"We have worked closely with prosecutors on this for the past few months and are pleased with their diligence and professionalism," said Tim Taylor, Johnson's attorney, per the Associated Press. "Dijon and his family are happy to have this matter behind them. Dijon is focused on his academic and football commitments and is excited for the start of the football season."

According to the arrest affidavit, police pulled Johnson over in Tampa for stopping past the line at a stop sign. The Florida defensive back "immediately became argumentative," and officers detected a strong odor of burned marijuana in the Dodge Challenger. Johnson repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle, police said, and was eventually removed and arrested.

Officers recovered from the vehicle a backpack with eight grams of marijuana and synthetic marijuana, plus Johnson's passport. They also found a Glock 19 loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Johnson paid a $8,500 bond and was released from jail the following day.

"I think there's some lessons to be learned, and we'll keep it at that," Napier said in May. "I think that hopefully it will be a teachable moment not only for him but for the entire team and for young people in general."

Johnson played in all of Florida's 13 games last season and made five starts in his second year with the program. He logged 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and two pass breakups. The former four-star recruit is projected as a major contributor for UF's defense, potentially a starter, in 2025.