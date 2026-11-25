It's been a busy week in Tallahassee with the news of Glenn Schumann's hire as Florida State's next head football coach, but now the weekend approaches and the holiday tradition of the Sunshine Showdown includes trying to prevent rival Florida from extending its winning streak in the series.

Florida not only leads the all-time series 39-28-2, but the Gators have won two in a row and five of the last seven meetings. From Dan Mullen to Billy Napier and now potentially with Jon Sumrall, Florida has made beating the Seminoles a part of its Thanksgiving weekend through multiple coaching tenures. The Gators enter Friday's game favored to make it three in a row, as Sumrall is looking to cap off a strong debut season while Florida State is wrapping things up under the leadership of interim coach Rick Stockstill.

The Seminoles found a spark under Stockstill with a hard-fought win against Pitt earlier this month, but last week's 28-10 home loss to NC State dropped the team to 5-6 overall, and now bowl eligibility is on the line in this game. It's a difficult state of affairs compared to their in-state rivals, but the heat of rivalry week always produces some unpredictable results, and this game certainly provides enough passion for fireworks.

Florida vs. Florida State: Need to know

Gators back to their winning ways: Florida won back-to-back games for the first time since September, when the Gators closed out the home schedule with a win against Vanderbilt. The Gators started the season 4-0 but struggled to sustain success through the year, and that inconsistency kept Florida from being a real contender down the stretch. Still, after back-to-back wins against Kentucky and Vanderbilt, the Gators are in position to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record and a strong bowl position, currently projected by CBS Sports bowls expert Brad Crawford to be in the Gator Bowl. That likely doesn't happen if Florida wasn't able to endure a midseason offensive slump, which has been sparked by Aaron Philo's work in the run game. Philo's return to the starting lineup and his increased workload on the ground have helped Florida get to this point where 8-4 is in reach, and it will likely be a big part of the game plan against Florida State.

Jadan Baugh climbing the record books: With a rushing touchdown in last week's win against Vanderbilt, Baugh moved into a tie for fifth place on Florida's all-time career list with 31. That has Baugh tied with Fred Taylor (1994), and in range of catching Earnest Graham (33) with a big performance in this game and/or the bowl. Baugh's 16 rushing touchdowns this season are also tied for fifth nationally, and there's been consistency here at the end of the year with a score in every game this month.

A one-of-a-kind year for Florida State QB Ashton Daniels: Though his time in Tallahassee has lasted just one season, former Auburn and Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels has set a new mark for future dual-threat quarterbacks to chase in the years to come. Daniels' 13 rushing touchdowns are the most rushing scores by a quarterback in a single season in Florida State history, and it's currently tied for fourth among all FBS quarterbacks. However, Daniels is also starting to climb the list for the most interceptions in a season, as his current mark (14) is the most in a season by a Florida State quarterback since Jameis Winston in 2014, and is the most among all quarterbacks at the FBS level.

Where to watch Florida vs. Florida State live

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Florida vs. Florida State prediction, picks

One of the ways to attack this unpredictable game is to understand the styles of play and motivations for each team. Florida has clearly committed itself to the ground game with Aaron Philo as the starting quarterback, and if Florida State is uniquely motivated to play spoiler at the end of their rival's season, then we could see that motivation show up on the defensive end. Offensively for Florida State, the quarterback run game is a factor as well, but the team has dealt with so many injuries that the offensive ceiling remains low. A lot of rushing attempts and some motivated defense set up for a lower-possession, lower-scoring game in Tallahassee. Pick: Under 53.5

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