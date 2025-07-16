Florida found momentum at the end of 2024 with four straight wins -- the program's longest streak in four years. That late surge, combined with the emergence of former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, has confidence building in Gainesville heading into 2025. Gators insider Graham Hall of Swamp247 joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Gators this fall.

What are the stakes for Florida in 2025?

Win or expect a change at coach. That's the reality for Florida and Billy Napier, who is an even 19-19 in the previous three seasons. That's not good enough and everyone in Gainesville knows it. Do the Gators need to contend for an SEC championship? Probably not. But they shouldn't be fighting for bowl eligibility in November like they've been recently.

"This is a team that has consistently touted that they're deeper than they've ever been," Hall said. "He's got the entirety of his roster in there. There's no more excuse of, 'Hey, I'm coaching guys from the previous regime.' He has all his coaches in place. They've spent a ton of resources on overhauling the strength program. There's no excuses for Florida."

A big piece of that puzzle is Lagway, the No. 1 quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class who showed flashes last season and now takes over as Florida's full-time starter. If Florida is going to take a step forward, it'll likely hinge on how quickly Lagway can grow into the role.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

Florida returns seven defensive starters from last season, but there's still a pressing need to solidify the interior of the defensive front. Redshirt junior Jamari Lyons, who missed all of 2024 with a broken ankle suffered in fall camp, is working his way back. But keep an eye on 6-foot-5, 355-pound sophomore Michai Boireau, who could play a key role after transforming his body and gaining valuable experience last year.

"The nose tackle position is one I'm really interested to see how that works out," Hall said. "You have Michai Boireau coming back for his second season. ... Is he going to be a guy that you're going to slot into that interior defensive line to be a starter for you? I think that's a question Florida has to answer when they get to fall camp."

Win total outlook

Aside from location, the opponents on Florida's 2025 schedule are almost identical to last season, which was brutally difficult. But several of those teams appear to have taken a step back, potentially making the path more manageable. Still, strength of schedule isn't a cushion or an excuse for the Gators faithful.

"You know how the fanbase is, their expectations are not going to waver based on the schedule," Hall said. "They're going to say that's a cop-out here and set up the slate for Billy Napier to get a fifth season, even if he goes 7-5 or 8-4. ... Anything less than nine wins, I think people are going to see it as a disappointment."

The projected win total for Florida is 7.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook -- tied for seventh among SEC teams. Interestingly, the Gators also hold the sixth-best odds to win the conference title at +1600, suggesting both skepticism and potential upside in Napier's make-or-break year.

Swamp247 brings Gator fans trusted coverage from a dedicated team of insiders on the ground in Gainesville. The market leader in Florida coverage, Swamp247 provides team, recruiting and transfer portal intel along with analysis, opinions and more. Join the conversation in Alligator Alley where the most diehard and dedicated fans discuss the latest news and rumors. Be the first to know the latest news with a VIP membership to Swamp247.