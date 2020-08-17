Watch Now: SEC Announces Week One Schedule For 2020 Season ( 8:26 )

Florida football coach Dan Mullen said after the Gators opened preseason camp Monday that "a couple guys" did not practice, though he did not disclose which players were missing. But word trickled out shortly after that four projected starters were absent for the Gators. Sports Illustrated reported that wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland and defensive end Zachary Carter were all absent from the practice.

The Orlando Sentinel confirmed the report, which comes as a wave of college football players decided to opt out of playing this season. Mullen said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Florida has players who elect not to play in a 2020 season that is scheduled to start Sept. 26. But none of the four who were missing Monday have indicated they plan to opt out of the season.

"Don't believe everything you read," Grimes tweeted Monday afternoon. Toney also weighed in, writing on Twitter "Ian got time to klear nun up kids...believe what ya want."

As for Carter, his father told Gators Territory that Carter "wants to play, but he just doesn't feel safe right now."

Even though none of the four have announced they plan to opt out, the development is of concern for a team with SEC title aspirations. Grimes amassed 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns last season, while Copeland and Toney combined for 31 catches, 467 yards and three touchdowns. Carter racked up 29 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. Florida is set to play at Ole Miss on Sept. 26 as the SEC begins a 10-game, conference-only schedule.