A 2021 Florida recruiting class already ranked in the top-10 nationally received another nice boost on Monday when four-star defensive back Corey Collier chose the Gators over LSU and Miami. Collier is the No. 3 safety in 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

At 6-foot-2 and just 175 pounds, Collier needs to fill out, but he is a top-100 prospect who projects as a Power Five starter, according to his 247Sports scouting report. Collier's commitment is the 25th in Florida's 2021 class, which now includes a dozen four-star prospects.

The Gators are loading up on defensive backs in the 2021 class. They landed their first five-star commitment of the class from Collier's high school teammate, Jason Marshall, on Sunday and now have pledges from six secondary players in the class.

Collier and Marshall are teammates at Miami's Palmetto High School. The Gators have recruited Palmetto hard over the last couple of years, and that is clearly paying dividends. Collier's 247Sports scouting report, written by Miami Insider Andrew Ivins, reads like this: