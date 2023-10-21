Florida added a major component to its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray. The Daytona Beach native chose the Gators over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

McCray is ranked the No. 6 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports and is regarded as the No. 2 defensive lineman. Standing 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, the Mainland High School star racked up 17.5 tackles for loss as a junior in 2022 while contributing as a tight end with 14 receptions. Though a two-way star at the high school level, there is little doubt about McCray's long-term positional home.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote last month that McCray is "a long-limbed defensive lineman with the ingredients needed to bake into a true nuisance up front."

McCray is Florida's third five-star commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle, joining quarterback DJ Lagway and cornerback Xavier Filsaime. He is the program's highest-rated defensive line commitment since 2010. Landing McCray solidifies Florida's spot at No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2024 class. Only Georgia and Ohio State have compiled higher-rated hauls to this point as the Gators continue building momentum on the recruiting trail under second-year coach Billy Napier.

Here is more on McCray from Ivins' scouting report:

Wins more times than not just with his overall activity level as he stabs and swivels around stagnant opponents. Rather fluid in the hips for someone of his stature and is noticeably limber in the lower half. Might lack polish at this stage, but has gotten more and more active with his hands and could become an absolute chore to handle with improved upper-body strength. Has shown under the lights on Friday nights that he can create pressure from both the outside and the inside by changing directions and is the type of body that can fit into a variety of different schemes and alignments with his rare features. Must keep progressing after being utilized heavily as a tight end during freshman and sophomore seasons, but should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the 2024 cycle given his enormous ceiling. Will likely need a developmental year or two before he's ready for a full-time starting role, but could be deployed early on in collegiate career as a situational defender. Bonafide NFL upside as his best football looks to be well ahead of him.

Florida already has four other top-100 commitments from the Class of 2024 who could factor into the defensive front seven over the coming seasons. Defensive lineman Amaris Williams (No. 45), edge rusher Jamonta Walker (No. 47), defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (No. 74) and linebacker Myles Graham (No. 76) combine with McCray to give UF an elite group around to build around up front in the years ahead.