Five-star edge Jamonta Waller committed to Florida on Monday, becoming the latest in a barrage of eight pledges in 72 hours for Billy Napier and his staff. Waller's commitment moves the Gators up to No. 3 in the 247Sports 2024 team rankings. Florida entered last weekend at No. 22.

In addition to Waller, Florida has secured the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Mike Williams, offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin, four-star tight end Amir Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Amaris Willaims, four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles and defensive lineman Michai Boireau in the last three days.

Waller, the No. 28 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Picayune, Mississippi picked the Gators over Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss among others. Waller ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher and the top-ranked prospect from the state of Mississippi. He took his official visit to Florida this past weekend.

"It's going to be a very special class," Waller told 247Sports after committing. "Guys steady rolling in and I think once they see me come in this is going to be a game-changer and I'm going to bring more dudes and get The Swamp back to where it used to be."

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna compares Waller to Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham in his scouting report.

'Exhibits outstanding knee bend and hip flexibility off the edge. Demonstrates an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage in addition to excellent play speed and tempo in his pass rush. Shows the ability to win with short area quickness, suddenness, and power. Pro-active mover that plays with very little wasted motion. Every step has a purpose. Thick frame and explosive hands allow him the ability to seal the edge. Flashes active run and chase ability, plus the ability to make plays down the line of scrimmage. Possesses the athletic ability and suddenness to drop in coverage situationally. High motor player that can impact the game with speed, power, and athleticism off the edge.'

Florida has more than recovered after from the missing out on a pair of prized recruits. Last week 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons reclassified to enroll at Ole Miss for the 2023 season and Chauncey Bowens flipped to Georgia.