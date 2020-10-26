Florida has one of college football's most explosive offenses this season, but the Gators are making sure their defense is filled with blue-chip talent for the future as well. On Monday, Florida received the verbal commitment of four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams.

A 6-foot-3, 224-pound edge rusher from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama, Williams received numerous Power Five scholarship offers. He chose the Gators over Auburn, Alabama and other blue-blood programs, and made his announcement on his Twitter account.

247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 5 weak-side edge rusher in the class, as well as the No. 97 overall prospect. Barton Simmons, 247Sports' Director of Scouting, wrote that Williams projects as an "impact Power Five starter." The rest of his scouting report is as follows:

Light edge rusher that needs to add mass at the next level. Has the versatility to line up with a hand down, in a stand up role on the edge or as an off-the-ball linebacker. Extremely patient and instinctive player. Trusts his athleticism. Runs well in space and will strike and accelerate through contact. Comfortable and aware in pass drops. Plays with great timing as a second level pass rusher. Nimble and intuitive in tight areas. Has the want-to and athleticism to fight through blocks to turn the corner as a pass rusher. Great closing speed to the football.

With the addition of Williams, Florida has the No. 8 overall recruiting class for 2021, with the fourth-best class in the highly competitive SEC.