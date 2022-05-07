Florida added a major commitment on Saturday as four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris committed to the Gators on CBS Sports HQ. Harris, a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to the Gators over Miami, Alabama and others.

Harris becomes just the third commitment in Florida's 2023 recruiting class, joining fellow blue-chip athlete Aaron Gates. The move brings Florida's class into the top 40 under first-year coach Billy Napier. Harris should be an outstanding fit for Napier's physically mauling run system.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Harris boasts the type of strength that should fit into a dynamic rush offense quickly. The industry standard 247Sports Composite Ratings rank Harris as the No. 301 overall player and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class. 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins projects Harris as a Power Five starter, comparing him to Oklahoma lineman Tyrese Robinson.

"A big, burly interior offensive line prospect whose strengths seem fit for a power-based rushing attack," wrote Ivins in a scouting report for Harris. "At his best when he can shoot out of his stance and get into pull-blocking duties. Effective at hitting targets on the move and is a rather aggressive drive blocker…will need some time to reshape the body once enrolled at the college of his choice, but has already shown that he can open up running lanes on a consistent basis while facing top high school competition every other week."