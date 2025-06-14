The Florida Gators are surging on the recruiting trail after landing three new commitments in the 2026 class over the weekend -- and more could be on the way as official visits continue. All three newcomers are rated four-star prospects by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, with Tupelo (Miss.) defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy leading the group.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound standout chose Florida over LSU and Texas Saturday, holding more than 30 offers from top programs across the country. McCoy previously made his official visit to Gainesville in late May. According to the Composite, he ranks as the No. 121 overall prospect nationally and the No. 16 defensive lineman in the class.

Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Marquez Daniel made his commitment to Florida on Saturday as well, choosing the Gators over finalist Auburn. Daniel ranks as the No. 178 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the class, according to the Composite.

The weekend wave began Friday evening when Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes running back Carsyn Baker pulled the trigger on a commitment to Florida, picking the Gators over Florida State, Ohio State and South Carolina -- which had been scheduled to host him next weekend. Baker was previously in Gainesville back in mid-May.

This latest string of commitments marks a greater surge for coach Billy Napier and the Gators, who have actively secured eight of their 10 commits in the 2026 class since the start of June. Florida has climbed to No. 28 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings and stands sixth among SEC programs.

More about JaReyland McCoy

McCoy has the versatility to line up as either an interior defensive lineman or edge rusher and there is opportunity to see the field early should he ultimately enroll at Florida.

"They made me feel like family when I first got there," McCoy previously told 247Sports.

McCoy helped Tupelo to a Mississippi 6A State Championship as a junior in 2024 with a perfect 14-0 record. He finished the season with 30 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries. McCoy is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and also does throwing events in track and field.

More about Marquez Daniel

Florida was able to out-duel Auburn for a commitment from Daniel. Despite living just 30 minutes from Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Gators pulled ahead -- thanks in part to a strong connection between Daniel and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, according to 247Sports.

Daniel had an impressive junior season at Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington, hauling in 38 passes for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 640 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore.

"A long but easy mover, the Alabama native makes a living boxing out opposing defenders outside the numbers while showing the ability to climb the ladder and turn 50-50 balls into a little less than a sure thing," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna said of Daniel.

More about Carsyn Baker

The list of schools to offer Baker is extensive, with more than 50 (!!) programs vying for his commitment. But it was Florida that ultimately sealed the deal. The 6-foot, 195-pound running back took his first official visit to Gainesville and was at rival Florida State last weekend.

"I was very impressed by them," Baker told 247sports following his visit with the Gators. "They definitely jumped up my charts a lot. I had a great time."

Baker had a breakout junior campaign at Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes in 2024, rushing for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns on 145 carries for an average of more than 8.8 yards per attempt. He ended his junior season with three consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing, culminating with a three-touchdown performance in the Georgia Class 5A State Championship Game.