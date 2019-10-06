Florida football wakes up The Swamp, shakes off its doubters and emerges as a real SEC threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For Lamical Perine, it was personal. It was also the longest play of the day for No. 10 Florida in what may have kicked off a new age inside The Swamp.

"It almost brought tears to my eyes," said the senior running back after his historic 88-yard run broke open a 24-13 win over No. 7 Auburn. "Big-time atmosphere, big-time crowd … big-time crowd. I'm glad I was able to make that big-time play."

At the end of a sweaty, humid, grind-it-out SEC line-of-scrimmage game, it felt a lot like something had changed at Florida. Certainly for the better before nearly 91,000 folks at the house that Steve Spurrier built (and Urban Meyer more than maintained).

Gators coach Dan Mullen admits he doesn't have elite talent. That is clear, though it is steadily improving. What he does have is one hell of a scrappy defense and just enough on the offensive side to get back.

Certainly enough for Florida to upset Auburn and improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2012, extending the Gators' winning streak to 10 games dating back to last season.

Until Perine's run 5 minutes into the fourth quarter, there wasn't enough to room on the steamy field to accomplish much of anything. It was so close that Auburn's best offensive player might have been defensive lineman Derrick Brown. The senior may have clinched a spot on the All-America team after returning two fumble recoveries a total of 62 yards.

Florida lost backup-turned-starting quarterback Kyle Trask (for a while) and the ball four times on fumbles, making the win that much sweeter -- or baffling.

Until Perine's run late in the fourth quarter, Florida had rushed for exactly 9 yards (sacks included). Then the dam broke, including the ducts that held Perine's tears back.

The senior from Mobile, Alabama, had been recruited by Auburn but never offered. He knows why. It's burned into his memory.

"They probably thought I was a little too slow, as everybody knows," he said. "I showed them today."

This was about Florida surviving what looked like a crippling hit to Trask's knee near the end of the first half. This was about harassing Auburn true freshman QB Bo Nix into oblivion. On the Tigers' best drive, the one that was going to put them ahead late in the third quarter, Nix threw a crippling interception into the end zone.

The brutal turnovers had to get in line, though, on this day. Trask fumbled three times on strip sacks, and RB Dameon Pierce coughed a ball up on a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit. Mullen called for a fake punt in Florida territory that failed miserably.

"You can't bring it home with you," said Mullen, casually dismissing his decision.

Hey, why not? You get to this point of the season undefeated, and it's time for some sort of celebration. Florida came into the day one of 18 undefeated teams with at least three ranked teams still on the schedule.

Marco Wilson grabbed the game-clinching interception late for Florida. USATSI

Its best quarterback in the first half may have been backup Emory Jones, who played a handful of snaps and completed 5-of-7 passes with 13 rushing yards while leading the Gators to a field goal.

And let's not forget Florida couldn't run the ball worth a lick. Well, until Perine did.

All of it suggests that the Gators may be exposed one day this season, but it was not about to be Saturday in The Swamp. Not on homecoming. Not with the SEC on CBS and ESPN's "College GameDay" in town.

Instead, it was a new day for the Gators. The first top-10 game on Florida Field in seven years. Enough Auburn false starts for The Swamp itself to get a game ball. Enough optimism to peak ahead to what's next.

If Florida runs a gantlet that includes No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 LSU over the next three weeks, move 'em to No. 1.

"I love the crowd," Mullen said. "That excites me. When you open those doors and walk out of the tunnel and hear that deafening noise in The Swamp, that gets you juiced. That gets you excited. … It's an unbelievable adrenaline rush."

It just seems so weird to watch Mullen be forced to coach around what can be charitably called an average offensive line. Mullen reminisced fondly about his days as offensive coordinator for the Gators at the end of the last decade when "we were rolling people 59-7 in the SEC."

"When I was here before, we had elite offensive players at every position and on the bench," Mullen said. "I don't know if we're at that point yet, but we're working to get there."

Perine finally broke open a 17-13 game with that 88-yarder with 9 minutes to go. At that point, one Emmitt Smith was dancing on the field. Perine's run was the longest for a touchdown at Florida since Smith ran 96 yards for a score in 1988.

"Oh," Smith said when informed it had been 31 years between those runs. "Awesome."

Perine had worn Smith's old number (22) until this season, when he cut off one digit (2).

"[Smith] came up to me after the game, and he just said, 'You did a great job. You fought through adversity,'" Perine shared.

When Trask took that hit to the side of the knee near the end of the first half, it was another one of those replays where you wanted to shield your eyes.

Certainly, Feleipe Franks wanted to avert his eyes. The Florida starter, who was knocked out for the season with his own gruesome leg injury earlier this season, came to the game with his right leg propped up on a mobile cart.

"He gets hurt, and I get chills," Franks said of Trask, "because I don't like talking about it, to go through what I went through. Kyle is a true warrior. What more can you ask? We deserve it."

Franks told CBS's Jamie Erdahl before the game that he will wait until he is 100 percent to decide whether he will remain with the Gators for his final season of eligibility.

After a brief exam revealed only a sprained MCL, Trask returned to the field before halftime and started the second half.

"I didn't know what I was about to hear," Trask said of his trip to the training room. "I was kind of ready to hear the worst, I guess. That's why I was so emotional."

At the start of the game, Trask had thrown a quick post to Freddie Swain that went for a 64 yards and a score. The play showed how close this game would be. Auburn blitzed Trask on his blind side. That left Swain matched up against linebacker K.J. Britt. Swain, who had a career-high six receptions for 146 yards, broke a quick post pattern for a score on the Gators' second offensive play.

On Perine's long run, Britt missed another oh-so-close tackle. It's hard to fault Britt, who had a sack, half a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.

It was that kind of day. Auburn's defense was great. Florida's was a bit better.

Just keep telling yourself the Gators can't go undefeated. Then stare Trask in the eye.

"All the outsiders can say what they want. That's kind of how it is," Trask said. "On that topic, I think this will wake everybody up that this is a real team."