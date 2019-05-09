Florida freshman CB Chris Steele, a former top 50 prospect, will transfer from Gators

Florida's top signee from its most recent recruiting class is bailing on the Gators after just five months on campus. Four-star cornerback Chris Steele, the No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2019 and prized prospect of head coach Dan Mullen, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the program, a source confirmed to CBS Sports.

The Gainesville Sun reported that the decision to leave was a result of a request that was not honored by the Florida staff. Steele reportedly requested to change dorm rooms shortly after he enrolled because he felt uncomfortable sharing a residence with four-star quarterback signee Jalon Jones. The staff decided not to move him during the spring semester, although they did plan on moving him in the summer.

Jones also entered the transfer portal earlier this month after he was accused of sexual battery of two women at the residence on April 6. Steele and fellow freshman defensive back Jaydon Hill allegedly walked in on the first incident involving Jones, which forced Jones to stop. The two alleged victims declined to press charges, though the names of Steele and Hill were both included in reports about the incident.

Steele is a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles. He chose the Gators over hometown USC and was a candidate to see significant playing time in Florida's secondary in 2019.

Steele's decision to leave just 15 practices after joining the program is ironic considering Mullen's comment in March on Georgia losing young players to transfer, though Mullen was speaking more to playing time and such.

"I'd think we did a poor job recruiting if guys were coming in and then immediately walking out the door because it was something different than what they thought it would be and we lied to them during recruiting, or we sold them on a dream that wasn't true," Mullen said, according to 247Sports.

Florida has not commented on Steele's decision to enter the transfer portal.