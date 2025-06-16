Freshman defensive lineman Stephon Shivers is no longer with the Florida football program following an arrest on June 1, according to 247Sports. Police arrested Shivers on suspicion of felony false imprisonment related to an alleged dating violence incident in Gainesville. The 17-year-old appeared in Alachua County Juvenile Court June 4 and was placed under house arrest, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Shivers faces a third-degree felony charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He appeared before Alachua County Court Circuit Judge Susanne Wilson Bullard, per the Sun. She imposed conditions for his house arrest, including exceptions for school and football practice, while also enforcing a strict no-contact order with the victim.

The alleged confrontation, detailed in a Gainesville Police report obtained by the Sun, became physical after a verbal dispute escalated over information discovered on the victim's cell phone. The victim told police she tried to exit the room but Shivers blocked her and then grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall.

The victim alleges she was pushed onto a bed, shaken, restrained, choked and punched multiple times in the face. Shivers, listed at 399 pounds on Florida's football roster prior to his removal, is more than 200 pounds heavier than the victim.

After the alleged physical attack, the victim recounted asking Shivers, "Are you satisfied?" to which he responded, "Yes," according to the report.

Shivers denied choking the victim or preventing her from leaving the room but admitted to throwing her cellphone against a dresser. Officers observed fresh wounds on the victim's face and noticed dents on the bedroom wall that matched the size and shape of the victim's phone.

Shivers signed with Florida as part of its 2025 recruiting class and enrolled in January before taking part in spring practices. His participation was limited by a back injury, but Shivers still received praise from coaches for his rare combination of size and athleticism, as well as his long-term potential at nose tackle.

Shivers rated as a three-star recruit coming out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy. He ranked as the No. 53 defensive lineman in the class and No. 13 overall recruit regardless of position in Tennessee.