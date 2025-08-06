Florida freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson suffered a lower-leg injury during camp this week, sidelining him from practice Wednesday, sources confirmed to CBS Sports. A recovery timeline or severity of the injury has not yet been shared by coach Billy Napier, although sources told CBS Sports that Wilson is currently wearing a hard cast around his left foot going halfway up his calf and is expected to be sidelined at least another two weeks.

Napier is not scheduled to address the media until Aug. 11.

Wilson is the latest Gators wideout dealing with setbacks in camp, joining teammates Kahleil Jackson, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III -- all of whom were absent during Tuesday's viewing period, per 247Sports. The string of absences creates early uncertainty around Florida's receiving depth just as the offense looks to build continuity around sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.

A top 50 national recruit and one of Florida's highest-rated signees in the 2025 class, Wilson has stood out in his first offseason, flashing dynamic playmaking ability and quickly building chemistry with Lagway. He stole the spotlight in April's Orange and Blue Game, hauling in 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns -- setting and tying spring game records in the process.

The timing of Wilson's injury, pending the severity, is significant. Florida is counting on Lagway -- who went 6–1 as a starter during a promising true freshman season in 2024 -- to take another leap in 2025. But depth at receiver remains a concern. None of the returning pass-catchers on the roster reached 20 receptions last season. The most experienced target is transfer Michael J. Sturdivant, who combined for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns across two seasons at California and UCLA.

The Gators had hoped to expand their vertical passing game this fall, with Wilson seen as a key piece of that plan. If injuries persist, Florida may be forced to rely even more on younger or unproven options, reshaping the offensive identity and adding pressure on both Lagway and coach Billy Napier to keep the unit productive amid rising expectations and a difficult 2025 slate.

Wilson joined the Gators at the end of January as an early enrollee and No. 8 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. He thrived at Tampa (Florida) Bay Tech, recording 130 catches for 2,424 yards and 30 touchdowns across 30 varsity games, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.