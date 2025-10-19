The most anticipated firing in recent memory finally happened Sunday when Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin dismissed Billy Napier.

Napier is a good guy who had his team still playing hard for him despite considerable outside noise, but the move was necessary. Despite being provided considerable resources, Napier never won enough at a place that can and has won national championships.

The easy part, in some ways, is over. Now, Stricklin has to absolutely nail the hiring of Napier's replacement in what is already a crazy coaching carousel. Florida isn't the only premier job available -- Penn State is another and may not be the last -- and Stricklin will need to be aggressive and decisive about getting the right guy.

There's one name Stricklin needs to make tell him no: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

Even before Sunday's Napier firing, the Florida AD had been doing his due diligence on the Ole Miss coach this season and made calls to those around Kiffin, sources told CBS Sports. There are risks involved with hiring Kiffin, one of the most unique personalities in the sport, and industry sources who know Stricklin have previously speculated to CBS Sports the AD might be hesitant to strongly pursue him. That has shifted this coaching cycle, according to sources, as Kiffin has emerged as the name boosters and fans most want.

Of course, Stricklin wanting Kiffin and hiring him are two completely different things.

Florida fires Billy Napier: Gators part with fourth-year coach amid disappointing 3-4 start to 2025 season Richard Johnson

Kiffin already makes $9 million -- good for 10th-highest salary among coaches in the country -- and a raise is coming whether he stays or goes. After Indiana recently locked Curt Cignetti up with a fully guaranteed, eight-year, $93 million deal, Ole Miss is ready and willing to step up to keep Lane in Oxford.

"Of course I've been talking with Jimmy (Sexton) and I'm going to be proactive with working out a deal with Lane and Jimmy," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit last week. "I'd love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti before the silly season starts. We'll see. I believe Lane's happy here, but you never know what can happen with coaches. That's why I'm being proactive in this process."

Like Cignetti in Bloomington, Kiffin could have a statue in front of Vaught-Hemingway one day if he stays and keeps winning at the rate he has. He has a supportive AD in Carter and one of the sharpest minds in the NIL space in Walker Jones running Ole Miss' collective. At one point feeling boxed in the small-town feel of Oxford that can seem like a fishbowl, Kiffin has since embraced it and felt more at home. His daughter, Landry, is flourishing at Ole Miss while son, Knox, just scored a game-winning touchdown for Oxford High School on Friday. His ex-wife, Layla, now lives there, too.

Life is good in Oxford for Lane. He's more at peace than he's ever been, but that competitive spirit still burns brightly inside of him. There aren't many, if any, jobs that could pull Kiffin away from Ole Miss at this point, but Florida is on the very short list of jobs that would at least make him consider leaving. Lane is well aware of the strong tradition and fan support Florida has, and there are some who know him who believe he is more than intrigued with the idea of being the spiritual successor to Steve Spurrier.

(Alabama is another program on that list, though he was never able to get any traction during the coaching search that ultimately resulted in Kalen DeBoer coming to Tuscaloosa.)

The question Lane will have to ask himself is whether greatness is possible in Oxford. He has reestablished the Rebels as a nationally relevant program and is 50-19 midway through his sixth season. For comparison's sake, his predecessor, Matt Luke, went 15-21 in three seasons. Kiffin has been wildly successful at Ole Miss but has yet to fully break through. Ole Miss just missed making the playoff a year ago, and ironically did so in part because the Rebels lost to Billy Napier's Florida Gators. Ole Miss looks poised to make the playoff this season, which could change the equation for Kiffin, though the Rebels can't afford to lose more than another game or two after the loss to Georgia on Saturday.

Can Kiffin win a national championship at Ole Miss? Or does Florida give him a better chance of accomplishing that lifelong dream?

Only Kiffin can answer that question, but it'll be at the heart of what he considers with any job opportunity that comes his way, whether that's Florida or other jobs like Florida State and Auburn that could open up later this season. Auburn already tried to hire Kiffin previously before he ultimately stayed in Oxford for family reasons. Florida State was prepared to move aggressively to bring Kiffin to Tallahassee, according to sources, had Mike Norvell taken the Alabama job in 2023. Of course, that never came to fruition, but if FSU makes a move on Norvell, Kiffin will be at the top of the Seminoles' wish list, too.

It's a fascinating time to be Lane Kiffin. Once radioactive after stints with USC and the Raiders, Kiffin is now the hottest coaching candidate in college football. The vast majority of coaching jobs that will open this cycle wouldn't even warrant a second of consideration from Lane, but Florida is different.

Now, on his fourth football coaching search, Stricklin needs to do whatever he can to make Lane think long and hard about coming to Gainesville.

Florida coaching candidates: Lane Kiffin, James Franklin among options on hot board to replace Billy Napier Chip Patterson

The Florida Gators are searching for their next head football coach following the dismissal of Billy Napier. Swamp247 is the place to be for all of the latest news and intel on the coaching search. The market leader in Florida coverage, Swamp247 also provides recruiting and transfer portal coverage along with analysis, opinions and more. Join the conversation in Alligator Alley where the most diehard and dedicated fans discuss the latest news and rumors. Be the first to know the latest news with a VIP membership to Swamp247.