Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Arkansas 2-6, Florida 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell to Mississippi State 7-3.

Meanwhile, Florida started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Georgia. They suffered a bruising 43-20 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Florida was down 36-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nobody from Florida had a standout game, but they got scores from Graham Mertz, Eugene Wilson III, and Hayden Hansen.

The losses dropped Arkansas to 2-6 and Florida to 5-3.

Arkansas will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Florida is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Florida and Arkansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.