Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ No. 25 Florida Gators

Current Records: Charlotte 1-2, Florida 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Florida will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will look to defend their home field against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Florida will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Florida were not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took their match against Tennessee 29-16. Florida pushed the score to 26-10 by the end of the third, a deficit Tennessee cut but never quite recovered from.

RB Trevor Etienne was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 172 yards and one touchdown. Etienne was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road doesn't seem to have gotten any smoother. The match between Charlotte and Georgia State on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 41-25 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalon Jones, who rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown, and Jack Hestera who picked up 109 receiving yards and one touchdown. Jones was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 58 yards. RB Henry Rutledge deserves a mention for his 46-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Florida's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Florida can repeat their recent success, or if Charlotte bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Florida is a big 28-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

