Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-4, Florida 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Florida is7-1 against Vanderbilt since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Florida Gators will look to defend their home field against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 4:00 p.m. ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is also out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for Florida, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 33-14 loss to Kentucky. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with Kentucky: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Florida had strong showings from Graham Mertz, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes, and Ricky Pearsall, who picked up 62 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 38-21 to Missouri. That's two games in a row now that Vanderbilt has lost by exactly 17 points.

Vanderbilt's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ken Seals, who threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Those 259 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Seals. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Will Sheppard, who picked up 98 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Florida to 3-2 and Vanderbilt to 2-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Vanderbilt against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Florida came up short against Vanderbilt in their previous matchup last November, falling 31-24. Will Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Florida is a big 18.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Florida has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.