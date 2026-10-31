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Florida vs. Georgia live updates: No. 17 Gators, No. 3 Bulldogs clash in annual rivalry game

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida and Georgia add the latest chapter to their storied rivalry

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No. 3 Georgia will be seeking to extend its winning streak against Florida to six games on Saturday, when the Bulldogs take on the No. 17 Gators in an SEC showdown inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It marks the first time since 1995 that the annual border rivals have met somewhere other than Jacksonville, as EverBank Stadium -- traditional site for the game -- undergoes a renovation.

The setting will be unusual, but the intensity should be familiar in what amounts to the first top-20 battle between the programs since 2020. Georgia is looking to flush a stunning Oct. 17 home loss to unranked Auburn and cement its standing as an SEC title and national championship contender. Florida, having already vanquished Ole Miss and Texas under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, is seeking another gold-plated victory for its portfolio.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida battles Georgia on Saturday.

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SEC Armageddon? 9-3 chaos looms

Bear with us as we enter the SEC's version of The Twilight Zone.

If you've been exhausted this season, try to power-rank college football's most competitive league; join the club. Never before have we seen this much parity at the top of the sport, and it could get even more zany over the next few weeks.

Are you strapped in?

Earlier this month, I was sifting through the remaining SEC schedules for every team and noticed a potential -- far-reaching -- Armageddon scenario in which nine different teams could finish with matching 9-3 records.

SEC Armageddon? How nine teams could finish the season 9-3 and create CFP chaos
Brad Crawford
SEC Armageddon? How nine teams could finish the season 9-3 and create CFP chaos
 
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Aaron Philo to start at QB for Florida

Aaron Philo will return and start at quarterback for Florida against Georgia for a crucial SEC showdown Saturday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told CBS Sports.

The junior returns after a shoulder injury kept him on the sideline of the Gators' 27-24 upset of then-No. 7 Texas two weeks ago. Tramell Jones Jr., who started against Texas, will be available Saturday.

Philo was hurt in Florida's 38-19 homecoming loss to South Carolina on Oct. 10. A week later in Austin, he was available only in an emergency role, and coach Jon Sumrall kept him on the sideline.

Aaron Philo back as Florida starting QB: Junior returns from shoulder injury for rivalry game vs. Georgia
Brandon Marcello
Aaron Philo back as Florida starting QB: Junior returns from shoulder injury for rivalry game vs. Georgia
 
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Georgia vs. Florida preview

No. 3 Georgia and No. 17 Florida will be squaring off somewhere other than Jacksonville for the first time since 1995 on Saturday, as the historic rivals take the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party indoors at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. With Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium under renovation until August 2028, the setting will be different.

The stakes remain the same. In fact, there may be an even higher degree of intensity to this year's showdown between the border foes because of the circumstances. It's the first time since 2020 that both are ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll. 

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off a bye week after a stunning home loss to Auburn, and Florida (5-2, 3-2) is riding high off an Oct. 17 road win over Texas. First-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall already has two wins over top-10 teams (Ole Miss and Texas) and could get his team firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt with another marquee win.

The Bulldogs have won five straight meetings in the series, but Sumrall has reinvigorated the Florida program this season since arriving from Tulane. The Gators have shown the ability to slay some of the SEC's top dogs already this season, and Georgia will need to be on high alert to avoid suffering consecutive regular season losses for the first time since Kirby Smart's first season in 2015.

David Cobb
October 31, 2026, 4:30 PM
Oct. 31, 2026, 12:30 pm EDT
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