Florida vs. Georgia live updates: No. 17 Gators, No. 3 Bulldogs clash in annual rivalry game

SEC Armageddon? 9-3 chaos looms
Bear with us as we enter the SEC's version of The Twilight Zone.
If you've been exhausted this season, try to power-rank college football's most competitive league; join the club. Never before have we seen this much parity at the top of the sport, and it could get even more zany over the next few weeks.
Are you strapped in?
Earlier this month, I was sifting through the remaining SEC schedules for every team and noticed a potential -- far-reaching -- Armageddon scenario in which nine different teams could finish with matching 9-3 records.