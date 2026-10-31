Florida vs. Georgia live updates: No. 17 Gators, No. 3 Bulldogs clash in annual rivalry game

No. 3 Georgia will be seeking to extend its winning streak against Florida to six games on Saturday, when the Bulldogs take on the No. 17 Gators in an SEC showdown inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It marks the first time since 1995 that the annual border rivals have met somewhere other than Jacksonville, as EverBank Stadium -- traditional site for the game -- undergoes a renovation.

The setting will be unusual, but the intensity should be familiar in what amounts to the first top-20 battle between the programs since 2020. Georgia is looking to flush a stunning Oct. 17 home loss to unranked Auburn and cement its standing as an SEC title and national championship contender. Florida, having already vanquished Ole Miss and Texas under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, is seeking another gold-plated victory for its portfolio.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida battles Georgia on Saturday.