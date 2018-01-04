Florida gets key defensive starter CeCe Jefferson back for 2018 season
The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder had 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior
The Florida defense struggled at times in 2017, but will have one of its veteran stars back in 2018 under new coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
CeCe Jefferson, a former five-star prospect from Glen St. Mary, Florida, announced on Twitter that he will return to Gainesville for his senior season.
The 6-foot-1, 242-pound defensive end notched 47 tackles, 13.5 for loss, had 4.5 sacks and had six quarterback hurries in 11 games as a junior. Jefferson was a five-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2015. During his three years with the program, Jefferson has 105 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
With Mullen and Grantham instituting a more multiple defensive scheme with 3-4 principles in 2018, Jefferson's return should make him a star. With the size to put his hand in the dirt and be a force against the run and speed to stand up get pressure on passers off the edge, he's a perfect fit as an outside linebacker in Grantham's speed.
From a stature standpoint, he's a bit shorter but still quite similar to Mississippi State's Montez Sweat, who tied for the SEC lead in sacks with 10.5 a year ago from a hybrid linebacker spot in Grantham's defense with the Bulldogs. Sweat was a three-time SEC defensive lineman of the week and a first-team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2017.
Florida opens the 2018 season against Charleston Southern at home at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
