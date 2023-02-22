Florida defensive coordinator Patrick Toney is leaving after one season to take a position with the Arizona Cardinals, Gators coach Billy Napier confirmed on Wednesday. Napier acted fast in finding a replacement, tapping Alabama linebackers coach Austin Armstrong as his new defensive playcaller, according to ESPN. Armstrong, 29, becomes the youngest defensive coordinator at the Power Five level.

The Gators struggled defensively in Toney's first season, finishing No. 97 in total defense and giving up nearly 29 points per game. Florida was especially ineffective on third down, ranking only ahead of Colorado and South Florida nationally after allowing conversions on 49.7% of third downs.

Armstrong had just joined Alabama's staff in January 2023 after two years as defensive coordinator at Southern Miss under Will Hall. The Golden Eagles improved from No. 60 to No. 42 in total defense in Armstrong's first season with the program in 2021. Southern Miss jumped from 3-9 to 7-6 in Hall's second season, keyed by Armstrong's defense that ranked No. 45 in scoring defense.

Armstrong first worked with Napier as a graduate assistant for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2018 and returned to the program as an inside linebackers coach for one year under Toney.

Toney was a key member of Napier's staff at Louisiana. He was promoted to defensive coordinator as a 30-year-old assistant and helped lead the program to a 23-2 record in Napier's final two seasons. In addition to Toney, tight ends coach William Peagler is also reportedly joining Jonathan Gannon's staff in Arizona.

Florida limped out to a 6-7 record in Napier's first season, including a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Florida posted consecutive losing records in SEC play for the first time since 1959.