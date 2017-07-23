Florida lands its best quarterback recruit since 2011 in Matt Corral: 3 things to know

Florida hasn't experienced sustained success at the quarterback position since Tim Tebow was lining up under center in The Swamp. However, Jim McElwain has done a good job of getting the most out of the position during his time in Gainesville and leading the Gators to two straight SEC title games, but now it looks like he's starting to turn things around on the recruiting trail.

Matt Corral, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 and No. 23 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, has shut down his recruitment and committed to the Gators.

"The way they are with, not only the recruits but the team, it's really a family," Corral told 247Sports' Tom Loy in reference to Florida. "Some kids can't go home, but the coaches have those players over to their houses. That means a lot. Knowing that I'll have that behind me when I'm far from home, it gives me reassurance that I'll have a home there."

Here are three things to know about Corral and what the commitment means for Florida:

1. Corral is the top-rated quarterback commits for Florida since 2011: Not only is Corral the top-rated quarterback commit for McElwain, he's the top-rated quarterback commit for the program since Jeff Driskel's pledge in the Class of 2011 and the highest rated pro-style quarterback since Chris Leak in 2003. This was a quick turnaround for Corral, a Long Beach, California native, since decommitting from USC last month, but offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and the Gators' staff did a good job of pouncing on the U.S. Army All-American to improve their depth at the quarterback position.

2. Competition for the starting job in 2018 just heated up: In talking with 247Sports, Corral welcomed the competition he'll face to play right away with Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and others. He mentioned what Tim Tebow and others have suggested, that Malik Zaire will have a chance to be the guy in 2017 and then the youth will be in a position to take over in 2018.

"The quarterback situation is great," Corral told 247Sports. "Malik Zaire will be there for a year and I'll have a shot after that. It'll be a competition and the best player will play. I'll have a shot to see the field and that's all I can ask."

Corral is scheduled to be an early enrollee, meaning the quarterback battle is sure to be the top storyline for the Gators next spring.

3. This probably means you can take Florida off Justin Fields' list: The Gators got a huge recruiting win in just getting quarterback Justin Fields on campus for their Friday Night Lights event this weekend. Fields showed out at "The Opening" earlier this summer and is considered one of the best quarterback prospects the event has seen in its history and could end up as the top-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class. Since decommitting from Penn State, Fields' Crystal Ball projections have been all over the place with Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia all in the mix. If the Gators have Corral, Fields is likely to end up getting more attention elsewhere before making his decision.