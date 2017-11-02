Florida makes another change at QB: Malik Zaire to start against Missouri

The changes keep coming at Florida.

Interim coach Randy Shannon announced Thursday that Malik Zaire will take over as the team's starting quarterback this weekend against Missouri.

Zaire transferred to Florida this year from Notre Dame as a graduate student but did not win the starting job during the offseason. He's appeared two games for the Gators this season, completing 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 142 yards. While he's a rushing threat, thanks to sacks, Zaire only has one rushing yard on 10 carries this season.

He's replacing redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, who has struggled to find any consistency this season. Franks has completed 60 percent of his passes but is averaging only 6.6 yards per attempt (he has 830 passing yards total) with four touchdowns to go with four interceptions.

With the Gators needing to win three of their final four games to get to a bowl game, I guess Shannon believes Zaire gives them their best chance to do it. Of course, one could argue that 2018 is a lot more important to Florida right now than 2017, and Franks will still be around next season. Zaire won't be.