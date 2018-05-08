Florida makes defensive coordinator Todd Grantham highest paid assistant in school history

A day after Alabama released salaries for its assistant coaches, Florida has done the same. Most notably, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is getting a three-year, $4.47 million deal which makes him the highest paid assistant in program history.

Per an open records request, Grantham's salary increases by $100,000 annually. He will make $1.39 million this season, $1.49 million in 2019 and $1.59 million in 2020. For context, his $1.39 million salary this season would have made him the fifth-highest paid assistant in college football last season, according to USA Today's coaching salaries database. Additionally, Grantham does not have a buyout to pay if he accepts a job as either a college head coach or with an NFL team.

Grantham joined new Gators coach Dan Mullen at Florida after spending the 2017 season as Mullen's DC at Mississippi State. In that one season, Grantham improved the Bulldogs' unit in scoring defense, run defense and passing defense after the team finished at or near the bottom of the SEC in those categories in 2016. Specifically, Mississippi State finished fifth in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per carry and sixth in points allowed per game.

Prior to his stint at Mississippi State, Grantham was most recently a defensive coordinator at Louisville under Bobby Petrino and at Georgia under Mark Richt.

A sizable chunk of the $4.74 million in Florida's coaching pool is going to Grantham. The Gators' co-offensive coordinators, Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy, are making $565,000 this season. Defensive line coach Sal Sunseri will also earn $565,000 this year as part of a two-year deal.