Florida, Miami football seeking NCAA approval to move rivalry game up to Week 0

Week "0" of the 2019 college football season -- the 150th season in all -- may begin with a marquee game that was originally scheduled for the more widespread opening week. Florida and Miami announced on Thursday that they, along with ESPN, are seeking NCAA approval to move up the rivalry game from Saturday, Aug. 31 in Orlando to Saturday, Aug. 24. The game would still be played in Camping World Stadium.

"This past December, Miami, Florida and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization's support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to August 24 as part of a special kick off day celebrating the sports 150th anniversary season," a joint statement from Miami, Florida, ESPN and Florida Citrus Sports.

"This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida. In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly."

The two teams need to get approval because it would also force the two programs to open their preseason camps earlier than normal. Arizona and Hawaii are also scheduled to play on the Aug. 24 as part of the more recent Week 0 games.

Florida finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 record and a victory over Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Miami went 7-6 a season ago and coach Mark Richt resigned from his position. This will be the first season for new coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Gators 29-26.