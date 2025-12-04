The Florida football staff continues to take shape around coach Jon Sumrall, and the Gators have a standout assistant in their sights. Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is expected to take the same job at Florida, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Brandon Marcello. Faulkner, a Broyles Award semifinalist, is widely regarded as one of the top offensive coordinators in college football and constructed a prolific unit over his three years with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is on pace to record the most efficient offense in school history under Faulkner's direction. The Yellow Jackets average 7.09 yards per play, which is good for ninth-most nationally and significantly greater than the program record of 6.81. Georgia Tech also ranks 12th in the country in total offense and boasts one of the most potent rushing attacks in the sport.

Among Faulkner's greatest achievements is the development of quarterback Haynes King. The two arrived at Georgia Tech together in 2023, and the Yellow Jacket offense has done nothing but improve in the years since. King flourished as a Heisman Trophy hopeful and is among the premier running quarterbacks in college football with an ACC-leading 15 rushing touchdowns. King won the ACC Player of the Year award earlier this week.

Faulkner has yet to hold an offensive coordinator position in the SEC but is no stranger to the conference. He spent time at Georgia as a graduate assistant in 2006 and returned in 2020 when he served as the Bulldogs' quarterbacks coach for three years.

Sumrall already hired a defensive coordinator and will soon have his top two assistants on board. Florida formally announced the hiring of Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White to the same position on Thursday.

The offensive coordinator hire will be particularly important considering Sumrall built most of his coaching experience in defensive-oriented jobs. Prior to his stints as head coach at Troy and Tulane, the former linebacker held coordinator and position coach roles on the defensive side of the ball. While Sumrall will oversee Florida's entire operation, he figures to effectively hand the keys to the offense to his coordinator.

Florida seeks offensive renaissance

Offensive struggles plagued Florida during the Billy Napier era, so the looming arrival of a standout coordinator is a welcome development for the Gators. In averaging just 21.6 points per game during the 2025 season, Florida fielded the No. 110-ranked unit in the country. This year marked a step backward from the group despite heralded quarterback DJ Lagway stepping into the full-time starting job with ample promise.

The Gators ranked no higher than No. 58 in scoring offense in any of Napier's four years at the helm, and the former coach took the brunt of the responsibility for the lack of output given his role as play-caller. Napier never relinquished his play-calling duties despite the middling results.

Faulkner will be tasked with keeping the most vital pieces of the offense intact amid the coaching turnover, and it all starts at the quarterback spot with Lagway possessing two more years of eligibility. Wide receiver Vernell Brown III will also be a priority in talent retention after he led the Gators with 40 catches for 512 yards as a true freshman. Developing that tandem will be paramount in Faulkner's quest to deliver offensive improvement in his first year overseeing the unit.