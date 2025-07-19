Florida OL Devon Manuel arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony gun possession
Manuel allegedly admitted to using THC and having a loaded pistol in his car after being pulled over early Friday
Florida offensive lineman Devon Manuel was arrested Friday in Gainesville for allegedly driving under the influence and second‑degree felony possession of a concealed weapon, according to documents obtained by Swamp247. The 22-year-old redshirt senior was booked into Alachua County Jail and later released on bond.
Manuel was stopped shortly after midnight for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, per the report. Officers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle and said Manuel admitted to using a THC vape cartridge prior to driving. He also reportedly told police he did not possess a medical marijuana card.
The report states that Manuel, the only occupant in the vehicle, informed officers there was a firearm located between the driver's seat and the center console. A Glock 20 pistol loaded with 14 rounds -- but without a round chambered -- was later found during a search of the car, according to police.
Officers also conducted a field sobriety test, which they say Manuel performed poorly. He reportedly explained to police that a prior meniscus injury in his right knee made it difficult to balance during the exam. A breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.000. Police collected a urine sample for additional toxicology testing.
Manuel has not been formally charged in connection with the incident as of Friday evening.
Florida's athletics department acknowledged the incident in a brief statement to Swamp247: "We are aware of the situation with Devon Manuel. We will gather all the facts and monitor the situation."
Manuel appeared in three games last season primarily as a reserve for Florida after transferring from Arkansas, where he appeared in 10 games with four starts in three seasons.