Florida offensive lineman Devon Manuel was arrested Friday in Gainesville for allegedly driving under the influence and second‑degree felony possession of a concealed weapon, according to documents obtained by Swamp247. The 22-year-old redshirt senior was booked into Alachua County Jail and later released on bond.

Manuel was stopped shortly after midnight for driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, per the report. Officers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle and said Manuel admitted to using a THC vape cartridge prior to driving. He also reportedly told police he did not possess a medical marijuana card.

The report states that Manuel, the only occupant in the vehicle, informed officers there was a firearm located between the driver's seat and the center console. A Glock 20 pistol loaded with 14 rounds -- but without a round chambered -- was later found during a search of the car, according to police.

College football's most intimidating stadiums: LSU, Penn State could break noise records in 2025 season Brad Crawford

Officers also conducted a field sobriety test, which they say Manuel performed poorly. He reportedly explained to police that a prior meniscus injury in his right knee made it difficult to balance during the exam. A breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.000. Police collected a urine sample for additional toxicology testing.

Manuel has not been formally charged in connection with the incident as of Friday evening.

Florida's athletics department acknowledged the incident in a brief statement to Swamp247: "We are aware of the situation with Devon Manuel. We will gather all the facts and monitor the situation."

Manuel appeared in three games last season primarily as a reserve for Florida after transferring from Arkansas, where he appeared in 10 games with four starts in three seasons.