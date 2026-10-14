Florida quarterback Aaron Philo's status for Saturday's game at No. 7 Texas is in question due to injury, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Philo has been limited in practice this week as the Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) try to recover from a two-game losing streak amid a brutal portion of their schedule.

If Philo is unable to play against the Longhorns, Florida would turn to sophomore Tramell Jones Jr., who battled Philo for the starting job during preseason practice. Jones has appeared in five games this season, completing 23 of 29 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The former three-star prospect entered in relief of Philo during the fourth quarter of Florida's 38-19 loss at South Carolina in Week 6. His first full series entered with an interception, but Jones led a touchdown drive in garbage time and finished 6-of-8 through the air for 40 yards.

Facing a top-10 Texas team on the road would make for a challenging first start for Jones, who appeared in two games last season as a reserve under Florida's prior staff. However, a solid performance against the Longhorns' swarming defense could give the Gators' staff reason to reopen the quarterback battle.

While Philo has become a target of critics amid Florida's two-game slide, coach Jon Sumrall was careful not to blame him for the offense's struggles this week, saying "there are a lot of things around him that need to get better."

However, Sumrall also made it clear that Jones would be getting meaningful reps in practice throughout the week.

"I think Tramel can win football games here, and believe in Tramel," Sumrall said. "So, I like our quarterback room."