The health and status of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has once again taken center stage exiting the team's Week 4 loss to No. 2 Miami. Lagway is in a walking boot, according to 247Sports, similar to the one he wore in the offseason while dealing with a calf injury.

Per CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, the boot is to help with foot soreness. The Gators are on a bye this week before hosting No. 10 Texas on Oct. 4, and there is "confidence" Lagway will be available for that game, per 247Sports.

Lagway was able to finish the Miami game, a 26-7 loss for the Gators, while completing just 12 of 23 passing attempts for 61 yards. Through the first four games of the season, the former five-star recruit has yet to take the step forward that most anticipated after a promising freshman campaign in 2024. He has completed 67.5% of his passes for 690 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. As a whole, the Gators offense has scored just nine touchdowns, and that includes a 55-0 route of Long Island in the season-opener.

Lagway has been oft-injured dating back to last season, so in the event that he takes a step back, true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. has taken over the backup role over veterans Aidan Warner and Harrison Bailey. Jones is former three-star recruit and the No. 25 quarterback in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.