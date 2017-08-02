Florida QB John Reaves, former NCAA career passing leader, dies at 67

John Reaves was one of the best quarterbacks in Gators history. Getty Images

One of Florida's all-time great quarterbacks, John Reaves, has passed away at the age of 67. According to a death investigator report from the Tampa Bay Times, Reaves was found dead in his Tampa home on Tuesday by his son, David. The official cause of death is under investigation. Reaves had a history of health and substance abuse problems.

Reaves played for Florida from 1969-71 and left the program as the NCAA's all-time leading passer with 7,581 career yards along with an SEC record at the time of 54 career touchdown passes. Those numbers still rank among the top 10 in Florida's record books.

"All of us Gators were sad to hear about the passing of John Reaves," said Steve Spurrier, now the university's athletics ambassador, in a school statement. "John was one of the all-time best quarterbacks to play here. That '69 Gators team â with John and Carlos Alvarez and Tommy Durrance â that came within one game of winning our first SEC championship was one of the really special teams in the history of our school. â¦ It's sad to see that John has passed on, but we'll celebrate his life down there in Tampa with so many good friends and Gators. His memory will always be with us."

Reaves was also an accomplished three-sport high school athlete at Robinson High School in Tampa, leading his team to a Class 2A state championship game in 1967 and state Player of the Year accolades.

Reaves also had pro career that stretched nearly 15 years between the NFL and USFL. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 14 overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft. He later played with the Tampa Bay Bandits under Spurrer from 1983-85. Reaves again joined Spurrier on Florida's coaching staff in the 1990s.

"I think those are my favorite memories of John," Spurrier said of the USFL team. "He was a wonderful player to coach and a super teammate. Our second year, he threw for more than 4,000 yards, and I thought he was easily the best quarterback in the league, but I think Jim Kelly got voted as the All-USFL quarterback. But John was outstanding throwing the ball and directing our team. He was as good a pure dropback passer as I've ever coached."