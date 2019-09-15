Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks carted off after gruesome right leg injury

Feleipe Franks, the redshirt junior quarterback for the No. 9 Florida Gators, was carted off the field in the third quarter of Saturday night's game at Kentucky after suffering a gruesome lower right leg injury.

Franks took the snap on fourth-and-1 with the Gators trailing 21-10 and was flushed out of the pocket. He turned back upfield to try to get to get the first down but was swarmed 1 yard shy of the marker and bent backwards in half. The 6-foot-6, 238-pounder from Crawfordville, Florida, immediately went down in pain as the medical staff rushed out to the field.

The training staff tended Franks, who was clearly in major pain. Once they rolled him over, Florida players rushed to his side to console their quarterback. The staff placed an aircast on his lower right leg, brought him up to the cart and drove him off to the tunnel to get more medical attention.

Franks was 12-of-17 passing for 174 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble on the evening . He threw for 524 yards four touchdowns and two interceptions in wins over Miami and Tennessee-Martin prior to this game.

Fellow redshirt junior Kyle Trask entered the game in Franks' place when the Gators got the ball back at the start of the fourth quarter.