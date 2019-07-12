Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks signs with Red Sox after being selected in 2019 MLB Draft

Feleipe Franks now has plenty of beer money. The Florida quarterback was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 31st round (941st overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft last month, and now he's signed with the Red Sox. According to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, Franks received a $40,000 bonus for signing.

Florida fans needn't worry, however, as that $40,000 isn't enough to pull Franks away from football just yet. Franks plans to finish his football career at Florida before making any decision on his future, though he has "expressed interest in playing with the [Red] Sox down the road."

The Red Sox signed Franks for $40,000. He’s expressed interest in exploring pro baseball with the Sox down the road, but TBD if he ever does so or if, like prior Sox draft pick/signee Jeff Driskel (also from Florida), he doesn’t end up doing so. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 12, 2019

If Franks does take the field for the Red Sox at some point, it will be the first time he's done so in an organized capacity since his junior season of high school. Still, despite his time away from the game, Speier tweeted that Franks touched 94 mph on the radar gun after getting on the pitcher's mound for the first time in five years after he was drafted. If that's the case, thoughts and prayers to Florida players who have to catch Franks' passes.

Franks had a nice season with the Gators in 2018. He passed for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and only threw six interceptions while completing 58.4 percent of his passes in his first season as a starter under Dan Mullen. His passing efficiency rating of 143.34 ranked 7th in the SEC and 41st nationally.

If he improves in 2019 in the capacity he did from 2017-18, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Red Sox won't be the last professional sports team that drafts him.