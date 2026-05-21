When first-year Florida coach Jon Sumrall called the Gators a "sleeping giant" following last month's spring game, he knew exactly what he was doing. The comment struck a chord with Florida's fanbase and reinforced the energy building inside the program after an offseason filled with demanding work and cultural change since his arrival in Gainesville.

For a program that once sat near the top of the college football world, Florida has spent too long searching for sustained success.

The Gators have not reached double-digit wins since 2019, but Sumrall believes the foundation is already in place for a quick return to the national championship conversation.

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With upgraded facilities, expected improvements to roster development and renewed belief throughout the building, Florida suddenly looks like a program capable of making noise sooner rather than later.

"I was really talking about the program as a whole," Sumrall told CBS Sports' Damien Harris this week about his viral remarks. "I hope this team is the one that wakes it up completely. I'd like for it to be because I'm not real patient. I'm not interested in figuring how to do it five, six, seven years from now -- I want to do it right now. This program's a sleeping giant, and we've got to wake the beast up.

"We're the University of Florida, we're the fifth-ranked public school academically in the United States of America right now. We're in Gainesviile, Florida, right in the middle of Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando. We've got a lot to recruit to, a great college town. If you can't recruit here, you've got a problem. You're not very good as a coach if you can't recruit guys here."

Sumrall stresses player development and building a culture at a program nearly two decades removed from winning two national titles over a three-year stretch under Urban Meyer.

Addressing past cracks in the organization is a top priority from the outset.

"Every time you walk in new, you have to evaluate the landscape of what you're walking into," Sumrall said. "When I took the head job at Troy, I kept half the coaching staff off a team that had gone 5-7 three straight years. The next year, we went 12-2 and finished 19th in the country. Everything here is not completely broken. Are there things that need attention? Yes, and so when you walk into a new situation, you're evaluating what's going well (and) what's not going well."

Foundational pillars in place at Florida

The Gators might be a couple of years late to college football's facilities arms race, but Florida now has elite amenities and the resources in place to achieve success with a lengthy runway. This latest investment feels different -- it's not just weight-room enhancements or a locker-room refresh.

At Florida, the upgrades are tied directly to culture.

Inside the building, Sumrall inherited a program that desperately needed a fresh infusion of energy after inconsistent results over the last several seasons. Florida's administration answered with one of the nation's most aggressive commitments to player development and daily operations, which helped attract him to the vacancy over other opportunities last cycle.

From revamped recovery areas and nutrition centers to expanded football offices and player lounges, the message is impossible to miss: the Gators are serious about winning again.

That matters in the SEC. Elite recruits expect NFL-caliber resources before they ever sign scholarship papers, and retaining talent in the transfer portal era often comes down to the everyday experience inside the program and resource allocation. Florida now has a facility setup capable of matching nearly anyone in the country, and Sumrall is using that momentum to reset expectations.

His reputation after success at all previous career stops is built on toughness and detail-oriented coaching, but Sumrall now has assets never previously seen that should hasten the process of building an immediate winner.

"I think the three things you do is build a winning culture, No. 1, select the right people in the building and then everyone you've selected, they're yours, and you have to develop them to be their best," Sumrall said. "When you drill it down and keep it that simple, then my job really gets pretty easy. It's not that complicated because building a winning culture, get the right people here, develop those people. ... If you do that, and that's all you're thinking about all the time, then I think you have a chance to create quick success."

Florida's investment gives Sumrall credibility from Day 1. Recruits can see alignment between the administration and coaching staff. Players understand they have access to all the tools necessary to compete for championships. In today's landscape, perception almost has greater influence than results.

Florida still has to prove it on Saturdays, and the SEC will not offer a grace period to a first-year coach. However, the foundation looks sturdier than it has in years. The infrastructure is in place now; Sumrall's goal is to upgrade the mindset. Together, those changes have led Florida to believe the climb back toward national relevance may finally be underway.

Sumrall didn't choose the Gators to overhaul tradition. He is trying to restore it.