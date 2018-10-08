Florida running back Lamical Perine shines as the hardest-working SEC player for Week 6

The Gators are back. With a win over a top-five team in LSU, Florida is looking like the real deal under the direction of first-year coach Dan Mullen. It wasn't easy, but the Gators' 27-19 win over the Tigers took a ton of grit, and no one on the team embodied that grit better than running back Lamical Perine. For that reason, Perine rightfully earns hardest-working player in the SEC honors in Week 6.

Every time Florida needed a big play against an incredibly stubborn LSU defense, Perine produced one. He finished the game with 17 carries for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it was the timing of those touchdowns that was so impressive. One of them came after Florida's incredible defense bent for just a moment against LSU running back Nick Brosette in the fourth quarter, with Brosette ultimately putting LSU up 19-14. Florida and Perine answered, though, with a touchdown drive that put the Gators up 20-19.

LSU had no answers for the Florida speed option coming into this game, and Florida capitalized several times. Quarterback Feleipe Franks would pitch it to Perine on the outside, and Perine gave the Gators the big play they needed. He's a huge reason for Florida's marquee win, so it's only right that he's recognized for his efforts.