Florida St. vs. Boston College: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)

Current records: Florida St. 4-6; Boston College 7-3

What to Know

Florida St. are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 points per game before their next contest. They will be playing at home against Boston College at at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.

Things haven't been easy for Florida St., and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They suffered a grim 13-42 defeat to Notre Dame. Florida St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Akers, who rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Boston College came into their matchup this week averaging 37.22 points per game, but Boston College fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They took a hard 7-27 fall against Clemson. Boston College's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Florida St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 3-35 punch to the gut against Boston College the last time the two teams met. Maybe Florida St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Seminoles.

This season, Florida St. are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Florida St. in the last 4 years.