Florida St. vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles (home) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (away)

Current records: Florida St. 3-3; Wake Forest 3-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Florida St. is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the point spread is to be believed, Florida St. are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Florida St. had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it two weeks ago as the squad lost 27-28 to Miami (Fla.).

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came into their this week averaging 38.2 points per game, but Wake Forest fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 3-63 to Clemson. Wake Forest were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Wake Forest's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Florida St. defensive front that amassed five sacks against Miami (Fla.), so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seminoles are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Florida St. are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Wake Forest, they are 1-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Florida St. have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 4 years.