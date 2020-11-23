No. 6 Florida is squarely in the mix of the College Football Playoff race, and it'll get a big piece of its offensive puzzle back this weekend when it hosts Kentucky at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Coach Dan Mullen announced Monday that tight end Kyle Pitts will return to action against the Wildcats after missing the last two-plus games with a concussion and a facial injury.

Pitts was injured late in the first half of the win over No. 13 Georgia on Nov. 14 after being hit by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine while attempting to catch a pass over the middle. Pitts left the field with a concussion, and Cine was disqualified for targeting on the play. Mullen later revealed that Pitts had surgery on his nose following the hit.

His return is huge for quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators offense. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns through five games, and was Trask's favorite target prior to his injury. Trask, who has 31 touchdown passes on the season, is the first SEC quarterback in conference history to have 30 or more touchdown passes through his team's first seven games of the season.

Trask found chemistry with several other weapons in Pitts' absence including Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Kemore Gamble — Pitts' replacement at tight end. Now that Pitts is back, the Gators offense should be even more dangerous in the push for the CFP.

The Gators and Wildcats will tee it up in The Swamp at noon ET on Saturday.