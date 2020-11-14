No. 6 Florida will be without its top offensive weapon, tight end Kyle Pitts, when it hosts Arkansas. Coach Dan Mullen confirmed to SEC Network on Saturday morning that Pitts will miss the 7 p.m. ET kickoff due to a concussion he suffered against Georgia in Week 10. Mullen added that the injury could sideline Pitts for Florida's next game on Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt.

"He'll be out today and he'll probably out again next week. So that's a big loss for us if it's going to be a multiple week deal for him," Mullen said. "Hopefully, we'll get him back later on down the road this season. The injury that he got, and that hit last week, it was a little more complicated than you originally would think. He's getting healthy for us and we'll get him back later on in the season.

Pitts has been the Gators' top producing pass-catcher with 24 grabs for 414 yards and eight touchdowns through just five games. His threat as a vertical target has made him one of the biggest mismatches on any offense in college football. The loss is significant, but the good news for Florida is that there are options for quarterback Kyle Trask. Kadarius Toney, Malik Davis and Trevon Grimes are all more than capable role players.

Arkansas will also be playing today without coach Sam Pittman, who tested positive this past week for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as acting coach.