Florida State announces a concert with MC Hammer, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd after spring game
Throwback Part II is going to have another 90's theme to it
Other spring games simply can't touch this. Florida State announced Thursday that MC Hammer, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd will play a postgame concert after the Garnett and Gold Spring Game on April 6.
The show will mark the first time in more than 10 years that MC Hammer has played a concert in the state of Florida. This wild thing is part of "Hammer's House Party" tour -- a show that undoubtedly will be too legit to quit.
It comes one year after Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Peppa and Rob Base performed at Doak Campbell Stadium after coach Willie Taggart's first spring game at the helm.
Will the Seminoles improve upon the 5-7 record in 2018? This will be the first glimpse of the 2019 Seminoles, who will be hoping to show fans that they're doing it all for love. The 90's style theme includes new end zones and imagery around the stadium, but no word if the uniforms the Seminoles will wear include fresh new kicks and pants. If they do, fans will need to go shoppin' at the mall and get some new gear to buy.
You don't need $50 to make this concert holler. Tickets to the spring game will be $10, which includes admission to the postgame concert -- funky cold medina not included.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Jim Leavitt out at Oregon
Leavitt was successful is turning around the Oregon defense in his two seasons
-
Todd Grantham staying at Florida
Grantham will enter his second season as the Gators defensive coordinator
-
Will Justin Fields destroy CFB?
We take an in-depth look at the future of transfers and much more in this week's mailbag
-
Brady Hoke returning to San Diego State
Hoke was the head coach at SDSU prior to getting hired away by Michigan in 2010
-
Top 10 recruiters from the 2019 cycle
These are the assistants that did the heavy lifting throughout the 2019 recruiting cycle
-
Odom blasts rivals recruiting seniors
Odom is particularly perturbed with Tennessee's constant efforts to take some of Mizzou's 19...