Florida State announces a concert with MC Hammer, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd after spring game

Other spring games simply can't touch this. Florida State announced Thursday that MC Hammer, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd will play a postgame concert after the Garnett and Gold Spring Game on April 6.

The show will mark the first time in more than 10 years that MC Hammer has played a concert in the state of Florida. This wild thing is part of "Hammer's House Party" tour -- a show that undoubtedly will be too legit to quit.

It comes one year after Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Peppa and Rob Base performed at Doak Campbell Stadium after coach Willie Taggart's first spring game at the helm.

Will the Seminoles improve upon the 5-7 record in 2018? This will be the first glimpse of the 2019 Seminoles, who will be hoping to show fans that they're doing it all for love. The 90's style theme includes new end zones and imagery around the stadium, but no word if the uniforms the Seminoles will wear include fresh new kicks and pants. If they do, fans will need to go shoppin' at the mall and get some new gear to buy.

You don't need $50 to make this concert holler. Tickets to the spring game will be $10, which includes admission to the postgame concert -- funky cold medina not included.