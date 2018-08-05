Florida State announces plans to practice off campus, reportedly at IMG Academy

Sometimes you have to give a little to get a little, Florida State fans.

If you're the type that's dying for every update you can get from preseason practices, you'll be in the dark from Aug. 12-16 because Florida State is moving practices off campus and they'll be closed to both the public and the media. Florida State confirmed its plans with a statement on Sunday.

"Florida State's preseason camp will move to an off-campus site Aug. 12-16. In accordance with NCAA rules, Florida State is not permitted to publicize or promote off-campus preseason practices," read the statement. "Due to those NCAA regulations, all off-campus practices will be closed to the media and public."

So, what's the good news?

Well, those off-campus practices will be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. That means the Seminoles will be practicing in front of some of the top football recruits in the country. In the 2019 class alone, IMG Academy is home to 11 players rated four stars or better, and seven of them are ranked in the top 200 nationally by 247 Sports' composite rankings. Of those 11 players, only five are currently committed to schools, and two of them have already committed to the Seminoles.

Perhaps getting a chance to see Florida State practice in person for a few days, without having to use a visit to do so, could help sway even more of them to move north to Tallahassee.