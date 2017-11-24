Florida State at Florida: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Sunshine Showdown doesn't have the kind of cache that we're used to seeing at the end of November, as both Florida and Florida State enter the game with 4-6 records after going under .500 in conference play. While Florida has already moved on from Jim McElwain and awaits the announcement of its next head coach, Florida State has rescheduled the ULM game for Dec. 2 in hopes of reaching bowl eligibility and preserving a 30-plus year streak of postseason appearances.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Florida State: While bowl eligibility is on the minds of the players, many fans are wondering about the future of Florida State football, particularly as it pertains to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M is reportedly set to move on from Kevin Sumlin at the end of the regular season and Fisher has already been mentioned as a top candidate for the job. While Fisher, who has already gone through multiple spins of the coaching carousel with LSU, has remained steady on his policy of not discussing other jobs, the tension between coach and fan base has coupled with a disappointing season to make a strange situation in Tallahassee.

If Florida State comes out well-prepared, inspired and dominates against Florida, it won't squash all of the concern regarding Fisher's potential interest in other jobs, but it would at least encourage fans to know that the players haven't quit on their coach and this coaching staff in a season that has not gone at all how they planned entering fall camp.

Florida: Randy Shannon has a tough task getting this banged-up and depleted roster ready to play its best football, but the former Miami coach should have plenty of motivational tactics to get the Gators fired up for a rivalry game. By the time this game kicks off, it is possible that the coaching search has had multiple developments involving any combination of Chip Kelly, Dan Mullen, Scott Frost or another candidate, but the fans in The Swamp want to see the 2017 Gators hand Florida State a seventh loss to spoil their rival's last-ditch efforts to make a bowl game.

Prediction

Both of these teams have been very bad at times this year while also showing flashes of a team that could be competitive in their conference races. Florida State nearly had Miami beat and Florida was a field goal away from beating both LSU and Texas A&M, but the inability to win games in the margins has been the common thread and one that makes betting on either team very difficult. I'll take the team fighting for bowl eligibility over the interim coach-led Gators, but with little confidence and much hesitation. Pick: Florida State -5.5



