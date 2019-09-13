Florida State at Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

It was 24 years ago that Florida State took its first-ever conference loss to an ACC opponent. On Saturday night, the Seminoles return to the site of that defeat with their season hanging in balance. On the other sideline is a Virginia team looking for a program-affirming win, trying to take down Florida State for the first time in more than a decade.

Things have changed dramatically since Warrick Dunn fell 1 yard short of the goal line at the end of the game, giving George Welsh a signature win against a Bobby Bowden-led program that had begun its decade of dominance in the ACC. Florida State has seen the highest of highs twice since then, winning national championships in 1999 and 2013, while Wahoos football has failed to recapture the success of the Welsh era in the first two decades of the 2000s.

Storylines

Virginia: Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins is the key to making the offense run, and he's going to be a huge factor in putting together the kind of long, effective drives that will ensure a 2-0 start in ACC play. Perkins isn't just one of the best dual-threat talents in the ACC but one of the best in school history. Against William & Mary, Perkins became the fastest Cavalier player in school history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, accomplishing the feat in just 15 games of action. Florida State's offense might have an edge with Cam Akers running the ball in the up-tempo attack, but if it doesn't see the field much, then it won't have a chance to get into the rhythm that makes that scheme so dangerous. Third-down conversion is going to be a key stat for Virginia's offense, and that will often come down to Perkins making a play.

Florida State: Where is Florida State's collective head right now? This is a massive gut-check game for the Noles, and it's possible that getting out of town might be just what they need to refocus their efforts and get on the same page. The defense, as mentioned above, has been the biggest disappointment of the early season. I don't know if it's possible to think Jim Leavitt -- hired this week as a consultant -- will have enough time to make an impact on the game plan for Saturday. That Seminoles defense has the talent, it just has struggled with alignment and execution, particularly in the second half of games. Another game with a bad finish won't go over well for those expecting more from Florida State in 2019.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

At some point, you can't look at the paper anymore, you have to trust your eyes. Even though Florida State's depth chart is littered with blue chip prospects, my eyes tell me that Virginia is the better team. I'm going to rely on those eyes and trust Bronco's Bully Ball to take care of business in the fourth quarter to get the win and the cover. Pick: Virginia (-7.5)

