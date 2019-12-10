Florida State coach Mike Norvell confirms he won't coach Cotton Bowl in farewell letter to Memphis
Scheduling conflicts arose once Norvell was hired as coach of the Seminoles
When No. 17 Memphis takes on No. 10 Penn State in the Cotton Bowl, it will not have coach Mike Norvell walking the sidelines for a final time. In a farewell letter written for the Daily Memphian, Norvell announced that he would not be able to coach the Tigers on Dec. 28 due to what can be drummed up to scheduling conflicts. Norvell was hired as the coach at Florida State over the weekend following Memphis' AAC Championship Game victory over No. 21 Cincinnati.
"It is with tremendous sadness announcing that I have coached my last game leading that great team. With the transition to a new opportunity and a restricted calendar, which is unique to this year, I will not be able to coach the Cotton Bowl," Norvell wrote. "As I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve. The team is in great hands with the administration, the coaching staff and the leaders on the team will continue to do what they have been trained to do and RESPOND."
Norvell was asked if he would coach Memphis in its bowl game from the moment he was hired by the Seminoles, something he said he would have to give more thought. A decision in the opposite direction would not have been unprecedented as Scott Frost coached UCF in the 2018 Peach Bowl before leaving for Nebraska. However, that game was on Jan. 1, and the season ended (coincidentally enough in a win over Memphis) basically a full month before.
Norvell doesn't quite have that luxury. The Cotton Bowl is taking place just three weeks after the AAC title game. Plus, the recruiting dead period is getting ready to come up on Dec. 16. The early signing period is small potatoes for Norvell in the big picture, but he would want to make sure that class is locked down as much as possible. To build a staff and also coach several practices in that amount of time is nearly impossible.
Theoretically, he could have done it. But pulling double duty in that short of a window would require burning a ton of midnight oil.
